President of India, Droupadi Murmu to address the nation tomorrow on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will address the nation tomorrow (January 25, 2023) on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks.

