New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2021 to the Nursing professionals today (November 7, 2022) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.