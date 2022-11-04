President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) North Eastern Regional Campus at Aizawl

New Delhi : Droupadi Murmu, the President of India on her visit to Mizoram inaugurated the permanent North-East Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication North East at Aizawl today. The Campus shall be running the post graduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media besides short duration media & communication courses.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is a premiere Institute of Journalism in the country. With the main Campus in New Delhi, IIMC has five regional campuses at Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra. The Regional Campuses have been set up with the aim of catering to different regions and meeting the need of media education across the country. Speaking on the occasion, the President said “I am happy to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl which will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North East. IIMC is an esteemed institution which provides a dynamic learning and working environment which nurture new ideas, creativity, research and develop leaders and innovators in the domain of media and mass communication.”

The IIMC North East Campus began functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by Mizoram University. The construction work for the campus began in 2015 and was completed in 2019. The total cost is Rs 25 crores. The IIMC permanent campus on the 8 acres of land given by Mizoram University has separate Administrative and Academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters.

Since its inception, the campus is offering PG Diploma course in English Journalism for which most of the students come from other parts of India and some from the Nort East States. This year, the Institute takes pride in having a topper in English Journalism for the second time across all IIMC Campuses.

The Campus also enables its students to secure employments in reputed media organisations across the country through campus placements and their own efforts. Year after year, students are establishing their own niche in well-known media organizations like Doordarshan, All India Radio, PTI and other leading private media organisations.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi was inaugurated in 1965 to cater to the training needs of media professionals in the country and other developing countries. It has ever since functioned as a training institute for the Indian Information Service also.