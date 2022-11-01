New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 7th India Water Week today (November 1, 2022) at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is impossible to imagine life without water. In Indian civilization, water is not only important in life but also in the journey after life. That is why all water sources are considered sacred. But at the present if we look at the situation the condition seems worrying. Due to the increasing population, the condition of our rivers and reservoirs is deteriorating, village ponds are drying up and many local rivers have become extinct. Water is being over-exploited in agriculture and industries. The environmental balance on the earth is getting disturbed, weather patterns are changing and unseasonal excessive rainfall has become common. In such a situation, discussing the management of water is a very commendable step.

The President said that the issue of water is relevant not only for India but for the entire world. This issue is linked to national security too as the vast amount of available freshwater is spread between two or more countries. Therefore, this combined water resource is an issue in which the international cooperation is necessary. She was happy to note that Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel and the European Union are participating in the 7th India Water Week. She expressed confidence that all will benefit from the exchange of ideas and technologies on this forum.

The President said that water is a major resource for agriculture as well. According to an estimate, about 80 percent of the water resource in our country is used for agricultural purposes. Therefore, proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’ is a major initiative in this area. This nationwide scheme is being implemented to increase the irrigated area in the country. In line with water conservation goals, the scheme also envisages adoption of precision-irrigation and water saving technologies to ensure “per drop more crop”.

The President said that providing clean drinking water to the growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years. The issue of water is multifaceted and complex, for which efforts should be made by all stakeholders. We all know that water is limited and only its proper use and recycling can sustain this resource for a long time. Therefore, all of us should try to consume this resource carefully. She urged people to be aware of its misuse and make others aware about water conservation. She expressed confidence that the outcome of brainstorming during this 7th Water Week will pave way for the welfare of this earth and humanity. She appealed to the common people, farmers, industrialists and especially children to make water conservation a part of their ethics. She said that only in this manner, we will be able to gift a better and safer tomorrow to the coming generations.