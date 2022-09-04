President of India, Droupadi Murmu greets teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

In a message, the President has said, “On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country.

This occasion marks the birth-anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble tributes to him. He is an inspiration for all teachers who try to instill, in addition to knowledge, human values in the students.

Our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations. Through the National Education Policy-2020, changes are being brought in our education system. It is also providing opportunities for the inclusion of Indian cultural values and languages in our education system.

I hope that more talent join the noble profession of teaching. I extend my wishes again to all teachers. It is due to their efforts that responsible citizens emerge, who are ready to work for the welfare of the nation in every possible manner.

I am confident that the efforts of our teachers will help us achieve new heights in the field of education”.