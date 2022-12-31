President of India Droupadi Murmu Greets on The Eve of New Year

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2023.

In a message, the President has said “On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and all Indians abroad.

May the dawn of New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

I wish for the progress and prosperity of our glorious nation and the people in the year 2023 ”.