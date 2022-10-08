President of India,  Droupadi Murmu greets on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi has said: –

“On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Prophet Muhammad gave the message of kindness, simplicity and service to humanity to the world. His message inspires each of us to move forward on the path of harmony and fraternity.

May we get inspiration from the life of Hazrat Muhammad and take a pledge to continue striving for the progress of our country by living in mutual harmony”.