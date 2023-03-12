President of India Droupadi Murmu Graces a All Women Bike Rally Organized by Navbharat Times Through Video Message

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the flagging off ceremony of an All Women Bike Rally, organized by Navbharat Times today (March 12, 2023) through a video message.

In her message the President said that if the women are safe then the family is safe; if the family is safe then the society is safe; if the society is safe then the country is safe.

The President said that according to our Constitution it is duty of every citizen of India to give up such practices which are against the dignity of women. To perform this fundamental duty, it is necessary that the thinking of every citizen should be respectful towards women. The foundation of respectful conduct towards women can be laid in the family itself. She urged every mother and sister to inculcate in their son and brother the values of giving respect to all women. She said that along with the family, it is also the responsibility of the teachers to strengthen the culture of respect and sensitivity towards women among the students.

The President told girls that nature has given women the ability to become mothers; and the one who has the capability of motherhood, the capability of leadership naturally exists in her. She said that despite all the limitations and challenges, women have set new records of success on the strength of their indomitable courage and skill.

The President said that it is expected from media that they would have complete sensitivity towards the dignity and safety of women in their advertisements, news and programs.

The President said that the goal of building a ‘self-reliant India’ and a ‘New India’ will be fulfilled only when our daughters move forward with a sense of self-reliance and self-confidence.