President of India Droupadi Murmu approves Tatrakshak Medals to six Indian Coast Guard personnel

The President has awarded President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following Indian Coast Guard Personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of the Republic Day 2023:

President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

IG Anand Prakash Badola, TM (0248-M)

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

ComdtDurgesh Chandra Tiwari (0645-P) Rishi, P/Nvk(R), 12196-T Mohit Kumar Yadav, U/Nvk (RP), 13830-M

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

DIG HimanshuNautiyal (0298-C) Sant Lal, P/Adh(RO), 01566-P

These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since January 26, 1990.