President of India Droupadi Murmu appoints  Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye, Advocates, as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court

New Delhi : President of India Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye, Advocates, as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court,

As per the notification, “Vide Notification no. K.13014/06/2021-USJ dated 29.11.2022, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and (ii) Milind Manohar Sathaye, Advocates, as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.”