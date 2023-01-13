President of India Droupadi Murmu appoints four new judges of the Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi : In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Ganesh Ram Meena, (ii) Anil Kumar Upman, (iii) Dr. Nupur Bhati, (iv) Rajendra Prakash Soni, (v) Ashok Kumar Jain, (vi) Yogendra Kumar Purohit (vii) Bhuwan Goyal, (viii) Praveer Bhatnagar and (ix) Ashutosh Kumar, to be Judges of the Rajasthan High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.