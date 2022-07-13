PRESIDENT OF INDIA ADDRESSES DHAMMACAKKA DAY 2022 CELEBRATIONS AT SARNATH THROUGH A VIDEO MESSAGE

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Dhammacakka Day 2022 celebrations at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh today (July 13, 2022) through a video message.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Buddhism has been one of the greatest spiritual traditions of India. Many holy sites associated with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha are located in India. Among those many places, there are four main places – first Bodh Gaya, where he attained enlightenment; second Sarnath, where he gave his first sermon; third Shravasti where he spent most Chaturmases and gave most of the sermons; and the fourth Kushinagar, where he attained the Mahaparinirvana. He said that after the Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha, many monasteries, places of pilgrimage, universities associated with his teachings were established which have been centers of knowledge. Today all these places are part of the Buddha-circuit which attract pilgrims and religious tourists from across India and abroad.

The President said that our democracy has been deeply influenced by Buddhist ideals and symbols. The national emblem is taken from the Ashoka Pillar at Sarnath, which also has the Dharma Chakra engraved on it. Behind the chair of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the sutra “Dharma Chakra Pravartanaya” is inscribed. The chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that in our parliamentary democracy, many processes of ancient Buddhist associations have been adopted.

The President said that according to Lord Buddha there is no greater joy than peace. In the teachings of Lord Buddha, emphasis has been given on inner peace. The President said that the purpose of remembering these teachings on this occasion is that all people should inculcate the right meaning of the teachings of Lord Buddha and remove all the evils and inequalities to make a world full of peace and compassion.

The Ministry of Culture in association with the International Buddhist Confederation is celebrating the Āshaḍha Pūrṇima Divas, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.