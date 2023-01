President of Droupadi Murmu approves 412 Gallantry awards and other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

The President has approved 412 Gallantry awards and other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 74th Republic Day.These include six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous; 15 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous;one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) {posthumous}; seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; threeUttamYudhSeva Medals; one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal; 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals;four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) {posthumous}; 11 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), including three posthumous; 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and126 Vishisht Seva Medals.

The full list of the recipients of gallantry and other defence decorations is as follows: