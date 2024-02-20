President Murmu’s Strategic Visit to Campbell Bay Highlights Importance of Andaman’s Geopolitical Position

In a move emphasizing India’s focus on its strategic interests in the region, President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a significant visit to Campbell Bay and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. The visit included a stop at Indira Point, marking India’s southernmost tip.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with members of local tribal communities and visited stalls set up by them at Campbell Bay. pic.twitter.com/DQxIW6NUHE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2024

Campbell Bay’s strategic location near the Strait of Malacca, one of the busiest and most crucial shipping routes globally, adds considerable significance to President Murmu’s visit. The strait serves as a vital maritime passage connecting the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, making it a focal point for global trade and naval activities.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country, where she met the tri-service troops and interacted with them. pic.twitter.com/Dl1zcD6bmK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2024

President Murmu’s presence in Campbell Bay underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and maintaining a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with their strategic location, serve as a crucial asset for India’s maritime security and geopolitical influence.

The visit also highlights the importance of bolstering infrastructure and strategic capabilities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to enhance India’s maritime domain awareness and operational readiness.

President Murmu’s tour of Campbell Bay reaffirms India’s dedication to promoting peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring the nation’s role as a responsible maritime stakeholder.