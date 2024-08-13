President Murmu’s Inspiring Message to Women Worldwide

New Delhi – During her official visit to Timor-Leste last week, President Droupadi Murmu participated in ‘The Horta Show’ in Dili, hosted by President Ramos Horta. On this occasion, President Murmu delivered an inspiring and powerful message to women around the world.

In a captivating and unique conversation, she spoke candidly about the Indian government’s initiatives to empower marginalized communities and her vision for women’s empowerment.

She stated, “Whether it is the family, society, the nation, or the entire world, for progress and development, it is essential for women to advance. Society has become modern today. There was a time when women remained confined to their homes. But now, everyone understands that progress must be collective-families must advance, society must advance, and the nation must advance.”

President Murmu emphasized that times have changed, and women are now participating in every field, holding prominent positions across various sectors.

Encouraging women globally, she said, “In India, women are revered as ‘Matru Shakti’. They possess immense strength—the strength to struggle, to face numerous challenges. We must confront these challenges and move forward. Whether in politics, business, or education, no field is easy. We must persevere, struggle, and move forward shoulder to shoulder, advancing not only our families and society but also our nation. Therefore, we must strive, make efforts, and move ahead.”