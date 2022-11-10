President Murmu to be on 2-day visit to Odisha beginning today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on two-day visit to Odisha from today. This will be her first visit to the state as the President of India. President Murmu will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

She will be received at the Bhubaneswar Airport by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior officials of the Odisha Government. Then, she will directly fly to Puri, where the President will visit Shree Jagannath Temple.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements in Puri in view of President’s visit. The entire stretch of the Grand Road leading to the temple has been barricaded to ensure smooth passage of the Presidential carcade.

Tomorrow, the President will visit Tapoban High School in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers. On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.