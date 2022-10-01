President Murmu presents 68th National Film Awards; Asha Parekh conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred on the winners the 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 in New Delhi. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra and other dignitaries were present at the award ceremony.

Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2020 was given to legendary actress Asha Parekh. Best feature film award was given to Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ got the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ajay Devgn received the Best Actor award for the film, Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior and Suriya also received the best actor award for the film, Soorarai Pottru. Aparna Balamurali was awarded the Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru. Sachidanandan KR received Best Director Award for Malayalam Film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the winners and praised veteran actress Asha Parekh for her contribution towards Indian cinema. She said, award to Asha Parekh is a recognition of women empowerment. Highlighting the role and importance of cinema, the President said, films are not just an industry but also a medium for an artistic expression of our value system. She said, Cinema is a medium which connects society and plays a leading role in nation building. On the growing soft power of the country through cinema, the President said, film songs are the powerful medium for spreading the country’s soft-power globally. She stressed on improving the quality of films to increase the soft power of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said cinema is poetry in pictures mirroring the magic and marvel of all that makes people feel alive and human. He said, Cinema is a catalyst for social change and now India has become the content hub. On the role played by over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the Covid pandemic, the Minister said, cinema has now crossed the boundaries of theatre and reached the comforts of our homes and mobile phones. He said, cinema is a soft power which can cut across boundaries and reach out everywhere. The Minister invited the award winners to guide the future filmmakers selected through 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow. He said that their support of this unique initiative of motivating and mentoring youngsters will shape the next generation of award winners.