President Murmu Presented with Initial Copies of Four New Books Highlighting Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received first copies of four books namely, ‘Wings to Our Hopes’; ‘Aashaon Ki Udaan’; ‘Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki’; and ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present’, from Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 18, 2024). Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L. Murugan, officials from Directorate of Publications Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These books, published by the Directorate of Publications Division, were formally released earlier today at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L. Murugan and Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju.

The books ‘Wings to Our Hopes’ and ‘Aashaon Ki Udaan’ are the collection of selected speeches of President Droupadi Murmu during first year of her Presidency. ‘Kahani Rashtrapati Bhavan Ki’ is a book for children which includes information about Rashtrapati Bhavan and President Droupadi Murmu in an interesting manner and simple language. ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan: Heritage Meets the Present’ is a pictorial representation of the history and architecture of Rashtrapati Bhavan and contains information about all the former Presidents. Information about President Droupadi Murmu and pictures of the major events of current Presidency are also part of the book.