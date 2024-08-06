President Murmu Holds Bilateral Talks with Fiji’s President and Prime Minister

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu reached Suva, Fiji this morning (August 6, 2024) from Nadi where she landed yesterday on the first leg of her State Visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste. She was received by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji at the airport and accorded ceremonial welcome. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to Fiji. President Murmu is accompanied on this visit by Minister of State Shri George Kurian, and Lok Sabha MPs Shri Saumitra Khan and Shri Jugal Kishore.

A traditional welcome ceremony was organised for President Murmu in the presence of the Prime Minister of Fiji. Subsequently, the President visited the State House where she was warmly received by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the India-Fiji relationship. The President said that India remains committed to strengthening our relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), among which Fiji is an important partner.

At the State House, the President of Fiji conferred the highest civilian award of Fiji – Companion of the Order of Fiji – upon President Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu also witnessed the progress of the ‘Solarisation of Heads of State Residences’ project, an Indian initiative which was inaugurated in February last year.

In the next engagement, the President addressed the Parliament of Fiji. The President said that despite the vast difference in our size, both India and Fiji have much in common, including our vibrant democracies. She assured the Fijian parliamentarians that as a close friend and partner with rich experience of fostering democracy at the grassroots level, India stands ready to partner Fiji at all times.

President Murmu added that today, Fiji is recognized around the world for its growing contribution to our common efforts, focused on two major global challenges – climate change and addressing human conflicts. Whether it is shaping the global dialogue on climate change or voicing the concerns of the ocean-states, Fiji has been contributing immensely to the global good. India greatly values and applauds the increasingly prominent role played by Fiji around the world.

The President said that the rest of the world has much to learn from Fiji, including the gentle Fijian way of life, the deep-rooted respect for traditions and customs and an open and multicultural environment. She was happy to note that India-Fiji cooperation in various sectors continues to grow from strength to strength. The President said that as a powerful voice of the Global South, India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Fiji and other ocean states for climate justice.

In the subsequent engagement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji called on President Droupadi Murmu. The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions and agreed to build upon the historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The President said that India is committed to deepening its development partnership with Fiji, with a focus on building climate resilience and development of clean and renewable energy.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also presided over a ceremony for handing over of documents for allocation of project sites for (i) High Commission of India Chancery and Indian Cultural Centre Complex, Suva and (ii) 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital, Suva.

The President also addressed an enthusiastic gathering of the Indian diaspora community. She said that the determination and resilience of the ‘Girmitiya’ indentured laborers who came to Fiji 145 years ago, and flourished in their new motherland against all odds, is a source of great inspiration to the world.

The President said that we see our overseas Indian community across the world as important partners and stakeholders in the journey of building the India of our dreams.

The President also visited the National War Memorial in Suva to honour the memory of martyred soldiers. She also visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School, where she paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the last official engagement of the day, President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji hosted a Reception in honour of President Murmu at State House, bringing together eminent Fijians from all walks of life. In her remarks on the occasion, the President thanked President Katonivere, Prime Minister Rabuka and the Government and people of Fiji for the warm welcome extended to her.

After the successful completion of official engagements in Suva, the President left for Nadi from where she will emplane for Auckland, New Zealand tomorrow.