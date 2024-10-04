President Murmu Graces Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroha at Mangarh Dham

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh at Mangarh Dham, Banswara, Rajasthan today (October 4, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all recipients of ‘Adi Gaurav Samman’. She was happy to note that the number of women awardees is higher. She said that it is a matter of pride for the tribal society, the state of Rajasthan and the entire country because the progress of women is a mirror of the development of any society. She said this award ceremony is also evidence of the multifaceted capabilities of the tribal people and their invaluable contributions in many fields.

The President was happy to note that the tribal youth of Rajasthan are bringing glory not only to their society but also to Rajasthan and India in sports competitions. She appreciated all the sportspersons of Rajasthan.

The President said that the recently launched Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan aims to benefit more than five crore people of the tribal community. She expressed confidence that this campaign will become a powerful medium to increase the pride of the tribal society.

The President was happy to note that tribal students are benefiting from educational initiatives such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Hostels and sports facilities. She urged all to encourage their children to get the best educational opportunities.