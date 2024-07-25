President Murmu Becomes Teacher for a Day at President’s Estate School

President Droupadi Murmu took on the role of a teacher and engaged with students at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, located at Sch-B, President’s Estate in Delhi. As she completes the second year of her term today, President Smt Droupadi Murmu donned the role of a teacher that she once was. In her brief yet lively interaction with Class 9 students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President’s Estate, she imparted lessons on nature conservation and climate change. Recalling the time when she was of their age, she shared her experiences of caring for plants and animals. The students responded with enthusiasm and offered many suggestions too.