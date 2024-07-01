President Murmu Addresses 2022 Batch IAS Officers: Emphasizes Building Public Trust

A group of IAS officers of the 2022 batch, currently posted as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments, called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (July 1, 2024).

Addressing the IAS officers, the President said that the Indian Administrative Service is considered a dream career in our country. She said that lakhs of ambitious youth dream to become IAS officers. Many of them work very hard for selection in this service. She stressed that from among all such youth, they are the ones who have got the opportunity to work for welfare of the citizens through this service. She advised them to leave behind an imprint with their sensitivity, honesty, and efficiency, wherever they work.

The President said that in this high technology era when people are getting information about the country and the world in real-time, the challenges of officers have increased further. By the time they achieve the social or economic goals of any scheme, people’s needs, awareness, and aspirations would have increased further. Therefore, they should start creating such systems which enable them to remain future-ready.

The President said that to achieve big goals, for inclusive and sustainable development and socio-economic empowerment of every section, the work culture of administration should be based on public participation.

The President said that in today’s context, officers have to play the role of not only administrators but also facilitators and managers. Their success will depend on how they are able to provide accountable, transparent, and effective administration taking everyone together.

The President said that the most important thing for an administrator is to win the trust of the people and maintain it. She advised them to make use of technology for accessibility, transparency, and trust building. She, however, cautioned them against using technology, especially social media, for self-publicity.

The President told officers that they have to be alert and proactive from the very beginning to deal with any compromise on morality. She expressed confidence that along with implementing the policies and programs of the government, all of them will also promote integrity, righteousness, and sustainability in their personal conduct.

The President said that a developed mindset is essential for building a developed India. She expressed confidence that the officers will take forward the development of the country with new thinking and new solutions.