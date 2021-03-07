President Kovind attends Maha Arti of Maa Narmada

Bhopal : President Shri Ram Nath Kovind took part in the Maha Arti of Maa Narmada at Gwarighat in Jabalpur. He performed puja-archana of Maa Narmada in the presence of priests with complete rituals amidst the echoes of Swastivachan, Har-har Narmade and Narmadashtakam shlokas.

Awed by religious fervour and spirituality, President Kovind was overwhelmed by the greatness of Maa Narmada. He witnessed the supernatural beauty of the Narmada at Gwarighat. Later, he also had darshan of Maa Narmada arti from the semi-crescent stage amidst the view of a Dev-Deepawali.

Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel, Chief Justice of Supreme Court Shri Sharad Arvind Bovade and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended Narmada Aarti.

Supreme Court Judge Shri Ashok Bhushan, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and his wife Smt. Pushpalata Patel, Union Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, MP Shri Rakesh Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vivek Krishna Tankha attended the Maha Arti.

Minister of State AYUSH (Independent Charge) Water Resources Shri Ramkishore Kanvare, MLAs, religious leaders, saints and seers were present in the grand aarti of Maa Narmada. The entire arrangement of the Maa Narmada Maha Arti organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture of the central government was made under the supervision of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel.