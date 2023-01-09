President Droupadi Murmu will conclude17th PBD Convention in Indore on January 10

President Droupadi Murmu will address the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on January 10 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

President Smt. Murmu will leave from New Delhi at 9:55 am by air and reach Indore at 11:20 am. The President will call on Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname at 2:30 pm and Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana at 2:55 pm. The President will attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention at 3:30 pm. In the conference, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will propose the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the conference. President Smt. Murmu will leave for New Delhi by air from Indore at 5:15 pm.