President Droupadi Murmu Welcomes Tanzanian Assembly Speaker for High-Level Talks

Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania and President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Dr Tulia Ackson called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 24, 2024).

Welcoming Dr Ackson to India, the President congratulated her for being elected as the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for 2023-26.

The President said that India has been a member of the IPU for a long time. Our parliamentarians are active participants in its various committees, including the Executive Committee. She appreciated IPU for providing a forum for parliamentarians to discuss important global issues. She expressed confidence that as IPU President, Dr Ackson will further strengthen understanding and dialogue among member countries, and work towards upholding the values and objectives of the IPU, while using it as a platform to raise issues of relevance to the Global South.

The President said that India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. The Indian community in Tanzania serves as an important bridge of India-Tanzania friendship. She also fondly recalled her wide-ranging discussions with President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her State Visit to India in October 2023.