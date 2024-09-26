President Droupadi Murmu Visits Siachen Base Camp, Interacts with Troops

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu visited Siachen Base Camp today (September 26, 2024) and paid her tributes at the Siachen War Memorial, which is a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who have been martyred since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984. She also addressed the soldiers posted there.

Addressing the soldiers, the President said that as the supreme commander of the armed forces, she felt very proud of them and that all citizens salute their bravery.

The President said that since the commencement of Operation Meghdoot in April 1984, the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian Armed Forces have ensured the security of this region. They face severe weather conditions. In difficult situations like heavy snowfall and minus 50 degrees temperature, they remain deployed at their front with full devotion and vigilance. They present extraordinary examples of sacrifice and tolerance in protecting the motherland. She told soldiers that all Indians are aware of their sacrifice and bravery and we respect them.