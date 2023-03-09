President Droupadi Murmu visits Shri Harmander Sahib

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu visited Amritsar, Punjab today (March 9, 2023). The President commenced her engagements by paying her obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. She had darshan at the Sanctum Santorum, made parikarma and also participated in the langar with other devotees. She wrote in the Visitor’s book of Sri Harmandir Sahib “this holy place with beautiful architecture and divine serenity around it evokes feelings of calmness and harmony. I prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. It was great to see the volunteers working tirelessly in the spirit of service and devotion specially during Langar. May the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us to practise brotherhood and unity.”

Subsequently, the President visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid her tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. She wrote in the Visitor’s book at Jallianwala Bagh that a grateful nation will always remember those braves who sacrificed everything for the motherland. This memorial will remind the coming generations of the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made for it and will continue to inspire them to contribute to nation building.

Before returning to Delhi, the President also offered her prayer at the Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.