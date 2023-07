Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu visits Netaji Birth Place Museum and pays floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in Cuttack . President Droupadi Murmu visits residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and pays floral tributes to his statue in Cuttack.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Maa Cuttack Chandi temple. President Droupadi Murmu distributes chocolates to children near Chandi Chhak in Cuttack.