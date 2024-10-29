President Droupadi Murmu Visits Art Exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A group of artists called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu today (October 29, 2024). The President also visited the exhibition of artwork, which had been created by artists during their stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President appreciated the artwork of the artists. She said that the eternal relationship between human beings and nature is reflected in their artwork. She urged all to encourage these artists by appreciating and buying such artworks.

​These artists reside near various Tiger Reserves and belong to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Mizoram, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. They have been staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 till date under the Artist-in-Residency initiative ‘SRIJAN 2024’. During their stay, artists created beautiful paintings with natural colours depicting art forms like tribal contemporary, Saura, Gond, Warli, Aipan, Sohrai, etc.