Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Udayagiri caves – the group of Jaina caves located on the Udayagiri hill in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. These caves are rare specimens of early Indian rock-cut architecture. The caves showcase a civilizational and cultural thread of about 1200 years starting 1st Century BC. Associated with Kharvela, the great king who became a follower of Jainism, these caves are our precious heritage. Ideals of Jainism like Ahimsa and austerity are integral to our millennia old yet vibrant culture: Rashtrapati Bhavan