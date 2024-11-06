President Droupadi Murmu to Witness Naval Operations Aboard INS Vikrant

The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will embark indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and witness ‘Naval Operations‘ at sea on 07 Nov 24.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the Hon’ble President at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa) and present a 150-men Ceremonial Guard of Honour. Soon thereafter, the Hon’ble President will embark the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa.

This is maiden sailing of the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations. The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo including take off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft/ helicopters and a flypast by naval aircraft.