President Droupadi Murmu to visit Rajasthan from October 3 to 4

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Rajasthan from October 3 to 4, 2024.

On October 3, the President will grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur.

On October 4, the President will grace the Global Summit on the theme ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society’, being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu. On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh, being organised by the Government of Rajasthan, at Mangarh Dham, Banswara.