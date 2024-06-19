President Droupadi Murmu to visit Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) tomorrow

The President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will visit the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment here tomorrow (20th June 2024).

During her visit to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan), the President will begin her visit by garlanding the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Then she will plant a sapling on the institute grounds. The President will then inspect the P&O workshop. The President will also visit the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre (CDEIC) and meet the children, who are undergoing the treatment here and will learn about their health progress.

The President will attend a cultural program to be presented by disabled (Divyangjan) children, showcasing their talents and achievements. Later, the President Smt. Murmu will address the disabled (Divyangjan) children and the institute staff.