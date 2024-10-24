President Droupadi Murmu to visit Chhattisgarh from October 25 to 26

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh from October 25 to 26, 2024.

On October 25, the President will grace the 2nd convocation of AIIMS, Raipur. On the same day, she will also grace the 14th convocation of NIT, Raipur and visit the Purkhauti Muktangan at Naya Raipur.

On October 26, the President will grace the 4th convocation of IIT, Bhilai. She will also grace the 3rd convocation of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh at Raipur.