President Droupadi Murmu to present Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards at PBD convention in Indore

Pesident Droupadi Murmu will conclude the three-day Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Indore on January 10. In the concluding ceremony, the President will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award-2023. The awards are given to the Indian diaspora or an organisation and institutions run by them for better co-ordination with Indians staying abroad, supporting India’s achievements and working for the welfare of the Indian community.

Earlier, President Smt. Murmu will call on Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname and Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana. In the main function, Union External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar will deliver the welcome address as well. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia will address as well. A group photograph of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees for the year 2021 and 2023 will be taken with the President.

In the first session of the conference there will be a session on “Enabling Global Mobility of the Indian Workforce – Role of the Indian Diaspora” chaired by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In another session, there will be a detailed discussion on the topic “Utilising the Potential of Overseas Women Entrepreneurs towards an Inclusive Approach to Nation Building” under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. The banquet has been hosted by Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel. After this, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will reach the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at the Brilliant Convention Centre. The 17th PBD Conference will conclude with the vote of thanks by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Shri V. Muraleedharan.