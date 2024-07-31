President Droupadi Murmu to Host First Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan Starting Friday

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will preside over a two-day Conference of Governors commencing on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This Conference will be the first Conference of Governors to be presided over by the President.

President’s Secretariat said that Governors of all States will attend the Conference. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the conference. The vice chairman and CEO of NITI Aayog and other senior officials from the PMO, and Cabinet Secretariat in the Home Affairs Ministry will also participate.

Our correspondent reports that the agenda of the Conference includes the implementation of three criminal laws, reforms in higher education and accreditation of universities, and the development of focus areas. Several other important issues including the role of Governors in campaigns and better coordination between various central agencies in the state will also be discussed.