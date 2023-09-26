President Droupadi Murmu to felicitate winners of 4th Edition of ISAC 2022 at India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in Indore, MP on September 27th

President Droupadi Murmu will be felicitating the winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022 at the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, tomorrow. The two-day Conclave is being organised by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. On the first day of the Conclave today, Union Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, Kaushal Kishore inaugurated an Exhibition demonstrating award-winning projects of Smart cities under the ISAC 2022. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said, government is making all efforts to transform the cities and the rural parts of the country. He said, the Government is also working towards making the country Swachh and Swasth.

Speaking to Akashvani News, Smart City Mission Director, Kunal Kumar said, under this mission, North-Eastern states, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have to contribute only 10 percent. The event will provide a platform for the cities to showcase the exemplary work done under the Smart Cities Mission to help crystallize the roadmap for the future of urban transformation in the country.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that Smart Cities Mission launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at providing core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment and a decent quality of life to the citizens. It is a transformational mission aimed to bring about a paradigm shift in the practice of urban development in the country. So far, more than six thousand projects worth more than 1.1 lakh crore rupees have been completed and the remaining projects are expected to be completed by the end of June next year.