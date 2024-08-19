President Droupadi Murmu to Confer National Geoscience Awards-2023 Tomorrow

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Geoscience Awards – 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi tomorrow in the august presence of Union Minister for Coal & Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal & Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey.

The National Geoscience Award (NGA) is one of the oldest and most prestigious national award in the field of geosciences, instituted by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India in the year 1966. Before the year 2009, these awards were called as National Mineral Awards. The objective of these Awards is to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences i.e. mineral discovery & exploration, Mining Technology & Mineral Beneficiation, fundamental/ applied geosciences. Any citizen of India with significant contribution in any field of geosciences is eligible for the award. The Ministry of Mines confers National Geoscience Awards every year in three categories:

National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement National Geoscience Award National Young Geoscientist Award

For NGA 2023, 240 nominations were received under different award categories and examined through a three-stage screening process. After detailed deliberations, the Ministry of Mines has finally selected 12 awards which include 09 individual awards and 03 team awards. The 09 individual awards also include the 01 award for National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement and 01 award for the National Young Geoscientist Award. These 12 National Geoscience Awards will be presented to 21 Geoscientists by the President of India in the august presence of distinguished geoscientists, scholars, policymakers and industry leaders.

The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement will be conferred upon Prof. Dhiraj Mohan Banerjee, Emeritus Scientist, INSA and the National Young Geoscientist Award will be presented to Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram. The final list of awardees for the National Geoscience Awards 2023 to be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India is given below.