President Droupadi Murmu to Confer National Geoscience Awards-2023 Tomorrow

By Odisha Diary bureau

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Geoscience Awards – 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi tomorrow in the august presence of Union Minister for Coal & Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal & Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey.

The National Geoscience Award (NGA) is one of the oldest and most prestigious national award in the field of geosciences, instituted by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India in the year 1966. Before the year 2009, these awards were called as National Mineral Awards. The objective of these Awards is to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences i.e. mineral discovery & exploration, Mining Technology & Mineral Beneficiation, fundamental/ applied geosciences. Any citizen of India with significant contribution in any field of geosciences is eligible for the award. The Ministry of Mines confers National Geoscience Awards every year in three categories:

  1. National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement
  2. National Geoscience Award
  3. National Young Geoscientist Award

For NGA 2023, 240 nominations were received under different award categories and examined through a three-stage screening process. After detailed deliberations, the Ministry of Mines has finally selected 12 awards which include 09 individual awards and 03 team awards. The 09 individual awards also include the 01 award for National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement and 01 award for the National Young Geoscientist Award. These 12 National Geoscience Awards will be presented to 21 Geoscientists by the President of India in the august presence of distinguished geoscientists, scholars, policymakers and industry leaders.

The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement will be conferred upon Prof. Dhiraj Mohan Banerjee, Emeritus Scientist, INSA and the National Young Geoscientist Award will be presented to Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram. The final list of awardees for the National Geoscience Awards 2023 to be conferred by the Hon’ble President of India is given below.

NATIONAL GEOSCIENCE AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT 2023
 

Prof. Dhiraj Mohan Banerjee,

Emeritus Scientist, INSA

 
NATIONAL GEOSCIENCE AWARD 2023
SECTION- I – Mineral Discovery & Exploration
 

Field (i): Mineral Discovery & Exploration (excluding fossil fuels) of economic and/or strategic importance and application of innovative techniques. Out of two awards in this field, at least one award shall be given for critical minerals.

 

  1. Geological Survey of India (GSI) team comprising of
    1. Shri Abhishek Kumar Shukla, Senior Geologist
    2. Smt. Danira Stephen Dsilva, Senior Geologist
    3. Shri Parsuram Behera, Director
    4. Dr. M.N. Praveen, Deputy Director General

 

  1. Geological Survey of India (GSI) team comprising of
  1. Shri Sanjay Singh, Director
  2. Shri Shailendra Kumar Prajapati, Senior Geologist
  3. Shri Shashank Shekhar Singh, Geologist
  4. Shri Kevinguzo Chasie, Geologist
  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Team Award

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Team Award
 

Field (ii): Coal, Lignite and Coal Bed Methane Discovery & Exploration of economic and/or strategic importance and application of innovative techniques and Oil, Natural Gas, Shale Gas and Gas Hydrates Discovery & Exploration (including project development and planning leading to exploitation of resources and reservoir management)

 

Dr. Pawan Dewangan,

Senior Principal Scientist

CSIR- National Institute of Oceanography, Goa

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
SECTION- II – Mining, Mineral Beneficiation and Sustainable Mineral Development
 

Field: (iii) Mining Technology including development and application of new methods and technologies, research & development. Conservation of mineral resources, systematic mine planning, mine safety, mine fires, mine hazards, mine reclamation & rehabilitation.

 

Dr. Harsh Kumar Verma,                                       

Senior Principal Scientist,

CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Bilaspur

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
 

Field (iv): Mineral Beneficiation (including mineral processing, project development for utilization of low-grade ores & production of value-added mineral products and mineral economics) and Sustainable Mineral Development (including mine closure, project development, institutional development and capacity building)

 

Prof. Narasimha Mangadoddy,

Department of Chemical Engineering,

IIT Hyderabad

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
SECTION- III – Basic Geosciences
 

Field (v): Basic Geosciences including Stratigraphy, Structural Geology, Paleontology, Geodynamics, Geochemistry, Geochronology and Isotope Geology, Ocean Development (Oceanography and Marine Geology), Glaciology and Arctic & Antarctic Research including Geo-Scientific Expeditions; and science surveys/baseline geoscience data collection including Geological and Geochemical mapping & survey, and Systematic Thematic mapping.

 

  1. Dr. Rahul Mohan,                                            

Scientist F,

National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa

 

  1. Geological Survey of India (GSI) team comprising
  1. Shri Krishna Kumar, Director
  2. Dr. Pragya Pandey, Geologist
  3. Ms. Triparna Ghosh, Geologist
  4. Shri Debasish Bhattacharya, Deputy Director General

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award

 

 

 

Team Award
SECTION- IV – Applied Geosciences
 

Field (vi): Applied Geology: Engineering Geology, Geothermal Energy, Seismotectonics, Geostatistics, Remote Sensing and Geo-Information System (including spatial data management applications and data integration); Groundwater Exploration (including project development, hydrogeological studies and management of groundwater resources; Geo-Environmental Studies relating to mining, urban, industrial, coastal and desert management, paleoclimate, paleoenvironment, medical geology, climate change and studies related to their impact on ecosystem.

 

Prof. Vikram Vishal,

Department of Earth Sciences

IIT Bombay

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
 

Field: (vii) Geophysics / Applied Geophysics: New technologies in geophysical exploration, application of geophysical methods, geo-magnetism, geophysical survey techniques and instrumentation.

Dr. Bantu Prasanta Kumar Patro,

Chief Scientist,

CSIR, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
 

Field (viii): Natural Hazard Investigations including scientific studies related to natural hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, floods and tsunamis.

Prof. Srimath Tirumala Gudemella Raghukanth,

Department of Civil Engineering,

IIT Madras, Chennai

  

 

 

 

 

Individual Award
NATIONAL YOUNG GEOSCIENTIST AWARD– 2023
Dr. Ashutosh Pandey,

Assistant Professor

School of Earth, Environmental and Sustainability Sciences,

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram
