President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state-level program of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas tomorrow, November 15. The program will be held at Shehdol. This day is celebrated nationwide to mark the birth anniversary of Adivasi icon Birsa Munda. During her MP visit, President is likely to address the one-day special assembly session in Bhopal on Wednesday.