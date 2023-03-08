President Droupadi Murmu stresses on need to change mindset to promote gender justice

President Droupadi Murmu has stressed on the need to change the social mindset to promote gender justice. On the occasion of International Women’ Day, the President wrote an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women titled Her Story, My Story – Why I am hopeful about gender justice”. The President said, the deeply ingrained gender prejudices must be identified and purged to create a peaceful and prosperous society. Noting that conscious efforts have been made to promote social justice and equality, President Murmu said these steps have not proved adequate to ensure gender representation. The President said , she has noticed that if women are given a chance, they often outperform men in academia. She said, it is this indomitable spirit of Indian women and society that gives her confidence about India emerging as the torchbearer of gender justice in the world. She pointed out that if women are included in decision-making, not only economy will progress, but climate action too speed up. President Droupadi Murmu said, she is sure that the world will be a lot better place if women are made equal stakeholders in the progress of humanity.

In her article, the President mentioned that prejudices and customs not favourable to women are being done away with either through legislation or through awareness.She said, her election as the President of the world’s largest democracy is a part of the saga of women’s empowerment. She added that the coming Amrit Kaal up to the centenary of India’s independence belongs to young women.

President Droupadi Murmu also urged everyone to commit oneself for one change in family, neighbourhood or workplace to

bring a smile on a girl’s face and improve her chances of moving ahead in life.