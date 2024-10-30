President Droupadi Murmu Shares Warm Diwali Wishes for Prosperity and Joy

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Various communities in India and abroad celebrate this festival with a great zeal. This festival also kindles hope for a brighter future.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony. This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and needy and share our happiness with them.

Let us be proud of the glorious heritage of India. With faith in goodness, let us celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and responsible society”.