President Droupadi Murmu Releases Three New Publications from the Supreme Court of India

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu released three publications of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 5, 2024). The Publications released today were: (i) Justice for Nation: Reflections on 75 years of the Supreme Court of India; (ii) Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion; and (iii) Legal Aid Through Law Schools: A Report on Working of Legal Aid Cells in India.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Supreme Court of India has developed a jurisprudence which is rooted in the Indian ethos and realities. She was happy to note that the book titled Justice for the Nation captures the high points of the Supreme Court’s journey of 75 years. It also describes the impact of the Supreme Court on various aspects of the lives of the people.

The President said that our justice delivery system must strengthen our onward march as a just and fair society. She was glad to note that the report on the working of legal aid cells, is devoted to the legal aid clinics operating in law schools in our Country. She said that such legal aid clinics contribute to imparting holistic legal education to our youth and sensitize them to the needs of the vulnerable segments of our society.

The President said that the status of under-trial prisoners has been an abiding concern for her. She was happy to note that the report on the prison system seeks to understand the role of the judiciary in reducing the number of undertrial prisoners.

The President expressed confidence that the publications released today would help realize the objectives of free legal aid and prison reforms, besides educating the people about the exceptional role played by the Supreme Court in our journey as a Republic. She appreciated the members of the Bench and Bar, past and present, for making the Supreme Court of India the great institution that it is.