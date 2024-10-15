President Droupadi Murmu Receives Prestigious Honorary Doctorate from Martyr Ihaddaden Abdelhafid University

The Scientific and Technological Hub, Martyr Ihaddaden Abdelhafid University of Algeria conferred the Degree of Honorary Doctorate on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at a function held at Sidi Abdellah today (October 15, 2024). President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the degree of Honorary Doctorate in Political Science in recognition of her advocacy of science and knowledge for all social groups in India.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is an honour for India more than for her as an individual. She thanked Scientific and Technological Hub for this honour.

The President said that education is a means not only for individual empowerment but for national development as well. With the objective to develop students as enlightened citizens and to lead India into the ‘Knowledge Economy’, the Government of India has brought several reforms in the education sector. The goal of the new National Education Policy 2020 is to transform the education system at all levels. The policy also opens avenues for collaboration with foreign educational institutions.

The President said that India provides quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions and also offers several scholarships and fellowships to African students. She invited educational institutions, governmental departments and the youth of Algeria to take advantage of various initiatives of the Government of India.

The President said that India-Algeria relations are a long way from reaching their potential. She expressed confidence that the youth of India and Algeria would achieve it and they will eventually become the bridgeheads for enhancing our robust people-to-people ties.

Tomorrow, the President will leave for Mauritania.