President Droupadi Murmu Presides Over Convocation of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and AYUSH University

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the convocation ceremony of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh at Raipur today (October 26, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Chhattisgarh has a huge collection of herbs. Rural and tribal people know about the medicinal importance of trees like Bija and Dhavda. This traditional knowledge could be saved by documenting and standardizing. Such information can be scientifically used on a wide scale by promoting research.

The President said that communicable diseases like Malaria, Lymphatic Filariasis and TB have still not been completely eradicated. The government of India is moving ahead with the goal of eradicating these diseases. Healthcare workers, as frontline warriors, can make common people aware of health issues. They can act as a bridge between policymakers and the public.

The President said that doctors would be able to find the real problems of the masses by visiting rural areas. Their stay in rural areas would enrich their experiences and their sense of duty towards society and country would be strengthened. She urged doctors to consider dedicating some years of their professional life to rural areas.

The President said that the feeling of respect towards teachers and doctors could be used to make people aware of social issues. For example, they can explain to people that drug abuse not only troubles their health but also degrades their social and economic status. Similarly, doctors can motivate people to donate blood and organs.

The President told students that convocation day is an occasion to celebrate as well as take a resolution about their future. She advised them to keep in mind while planning for their future, that society has also contributed to their education. She reminded them that it is their duty to return to society what society has invested in their education.

The President said that the developed Chhattisgarh would play an important role in making India a developed nation by the year 2047. She pointed out that the good health of citizens is important for overall development as it increases the productivity and creativity of people. Therefore, the health workers of the state would play an important role in the making of developed Chhattisgarh.

The President said that during her interactions in two engineering and two medical institutions of Chhattisgarh, she saw glimpses of the new India in the youth – the new India that is moving ahead with full strength to get its rightful place in the world.