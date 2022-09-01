President Droupadi Murmu & PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the demise of Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino. In a tweet today, the President paid her heartfelt condolences. She prayed to God to give strength to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother, Paola Maino. Mr. Modi said, in this hour of grief, his thoughts are with the entire family.

Earlier, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had tweeted that Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th of August 2022 and the funeral took place yesterday.