President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends At Home reception at Army House on eve of Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande attended the At Home reception today at Army House on the eve of Vijay Diwas.

The Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

On this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka after their defeat in the Liberation war. The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi along with Rajnath Singh visited an exhibition on the occasion of Vijay Diwas in Delhi.