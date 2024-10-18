President Droupadi Murmu Meets Malawi’s President, Leads Delegation-Level Talks

On the second day (October 18, 2024) of her visit to Malawi, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, visited the State House, Lilongwe where she was warmly received by H.E. Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the President of the Republic of Malawi. Both leaders held productive discussions on a wide range of issues to further deepen the India-Malawi relationship.

The President witnessed the signing of MoUs on Arts & Culture, Youth Matters, Sports and Pharmaceutical cooperation. She also witnessed the symbolic handing over of 1000 MT of rice as humanitarian assistance from India to Malawi and the handing over of the Bhabhatron cancer treating machine to Malawi. She announced the Government of India’s support in setting up of a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre (Jaipur Foot) in Malawi.

Earlier this morning, the President visited the National War Memorial in Lilongwe and paid floral tribute to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars and other military operations. She also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum – the resting place of the first President of Malawi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Yesterday evening (October 17, 2024), the President addressed the members of the Indian Community in Malawi at a Reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Malawi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India values ​​its partnership with Africa based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. The main pillars of our cooperation are development partnership, capacity building, trade and economic cooperation, defence and security, and people-to-people contacts. Each pillar is important to India-Africa relations.

The President said that India had played an important role in making the African Union a permanent member of the G20 organization. As a leading member of the Global South, India would continue to share its experiences and capabilities with countries of the Global South.

The President said that our diaspora is an integral part of the transformational journey of India. She urged the members of the Indian community to join this journey and take forward the development agenda of India.

Tomorrow (October 19, 2024), the President will perform Arati and Puja at Shree Radha Krishna Mandir in Lilongwe as well as visit Lake Malawi before leaving for New Delhi on the completion of three-nation State visits to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi.