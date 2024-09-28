President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Prestigious Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad today (September 28, 2024). The eight-day-long festival is being organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture. This festival aims to present the rich and diverse cultural heritage of North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura before the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of our country. The cultural diversity of the North-Eastern states, their folk dances, music, art and traditional attire are the heritage of our country. This festival is an effort to make citizens more familiar with the traditions and communities of the Region.

The President said that this festival is also an opportunity to promote cultural exchange. She expressed hope that this Mahotsav will act as a bridge between the North-East and southern parts of our country. She was confident that this celebration will help in empowering the artisans, artists and communities of the North-East by bringing forward their traditions and talents.

Apart from the Governor of Telangana and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Governors of all eight North-Eastern states as well as the Minister of State for DONER were present at the inaugural event.