President Droupadi Murmu Honors Graduates at IIT Bhilai Convocation Ceremony

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai today (October 26, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that IITians had made an invaluable contribution to the progress of the country and the world with their pioneering thinking, experimental mindset, innovative approach and far-sighted vision. By leading many global companies, they are shaping the 21st-century world in many ways with their technical and analytical skills. Many alumni of IIT have chosen the path of entrepreneurship and have created new jobs. They have promoted India’s digital transformation and start-up culture.

The President said that in the field of industry, it is said, “No risk, no gain.” In other words, success in self-employment cannot be achieved with an attitude of risk aversion. She expressed confidence that graduating students would continue to move forward with their risk appetite, develop new technologies, and work towards making the world a better place.

The President said that Chhattisgarh is rich in tribal culture and traditions. The people of tribal society understand nature closely and have been living in harmony with the environment for centuries. They are a storehouse of knowledge accumulated through natural lifestyle. By understanding them and learning from their lifestyle, we can make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of India. But the inclusive development of the country is possible only with the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters. She appreciated IIT Bhilai for making special efforts in the technical field for the progress of tribal society.

The President was happy to note that IIT Bhilai is focusing on agri-tech, health-tech and fin-tech. This institute has collaborated with AIIMS Raipur in the healthcare sector to create mobile apps that help villagers get medical help at home. The institute has also collaborated with Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur to create tech solutions for farmers that help them guide and utilize their resources properly. She also noted that IIT Bhilai is working for the development of tribal communities working on minor forest products such as Mahua.

The President was happy to note that IIT Bhilai is moving forward with an inclusive outlook and providing quality education to the youth from underprivileged and backward classes. The institute has also taken steps to increase the number and participation of female students. She expressed confidence that IIT Bhilai, with new dreams, new thinking and the latest technologies would bring glory to the nation.