President Droupadi Murmu Highlights India’s Economic Growth at Algerian-Indian Economic Forum

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum in Algiers, Algeria, highlighting India’s significant progress in the Ease of Doing Business. She invited Algerian companies to participate in India’s Make in India and Make for the World initiatives. President Murmu noted that India is a major investor in Africa, and while Algeria and India share strong economic ties, there is still untapped potential, particularly in sectors like construction, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, she met with H.E. Mr. Salah Goudjil, Speaker of the Council of the Nation of Algeria.